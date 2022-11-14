Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $68.64 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00011794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.64 million and approximately $52.53 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00581730 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.97 or 0.30301349 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.