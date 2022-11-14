B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

RILYN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. 2,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $26.81.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

