Axon Capital LP Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. XPO Logistics accounts for about 3.5% of Axon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

