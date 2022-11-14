Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389.35 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.98 or 0.00042412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $671.40 million and approximately $389.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009950 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00245858 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.19410374 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $607,494,125.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

