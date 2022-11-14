Aviva’s (AV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,384.00. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviva Company Profile

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528.

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.