Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $336.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.75. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

