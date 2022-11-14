Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVRE stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

