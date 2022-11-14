Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

