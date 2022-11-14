Avalanche Price Reaches $12.92 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $245.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,299,918 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

