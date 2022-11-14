AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 84.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

