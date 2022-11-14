AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
AudioCodes Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.