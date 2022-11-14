Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,853 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.00. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,080. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

