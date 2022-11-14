Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

