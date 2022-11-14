ATB Capital Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.81.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 868,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.55 million and a PE ratio of 27.36. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.