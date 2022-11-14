Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.78 on Monday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Astronics

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

