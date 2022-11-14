AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,664 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

