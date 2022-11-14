Associated Banc Corp Sells 6,212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in TJX Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.68. 139,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

