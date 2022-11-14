Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,784 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. 57,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,728. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

