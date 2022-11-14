Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

CVX stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.08. The stock had a trading volume of 263,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $187.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

