Associated Banc Corp Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.54. 138,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $291.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

