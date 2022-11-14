Associated Banc Corp Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.43. 170,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,577. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

