Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,671. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.