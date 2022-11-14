Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Fiserv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,964,000 after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

