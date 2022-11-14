Associated Banc Corp Buys 199 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,971. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

