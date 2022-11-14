ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €745.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €732.00 ($732.00) to €745.00 ($745.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.69.

ASML traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $577.82. 1,778,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.06 and its 200-day moving average is $502.41. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

