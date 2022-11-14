ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €745.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €732.00 ($732.00) to €745.00 ($745.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.69.
ASML Stock Up 0.2 %
ASML traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $577.82. 1,778,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.06 and its 200-day moving average is $502.41. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.