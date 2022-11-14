Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.7% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 640,184 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 621,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

