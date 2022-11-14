Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $164.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $159.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

