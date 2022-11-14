Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $22.82. Asana shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 37,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.05.

Asana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Asana by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Asana by 99.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

