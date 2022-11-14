Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 151,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 44,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,527. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $486.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.35%.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $859,388. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.