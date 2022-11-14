Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Ark has a market cap of $32.91 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005941 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,482,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

