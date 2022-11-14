Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of ARIS opened at $17.54 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
