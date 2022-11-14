Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $17.54 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.