Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

