Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Aris Water Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ARIS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.