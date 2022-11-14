argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to €480.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €470.00 ($470.00) to €480.00 ($480.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($400.00) to €425.00 ($425.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.78. 330,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in argenx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in argenx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

