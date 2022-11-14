argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to €480.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €470.00 ($470.00) to €480.00 ($480.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($400.00) to €425.00 ($425.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.14.
argenx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.78. 330,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.