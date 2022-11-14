Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,760 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

