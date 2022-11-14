Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

