Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1,386.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,751 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $65,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

