Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,978,963. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

