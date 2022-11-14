APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

APA stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

