Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 830,617 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

