Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AEHL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Antelope Enterprise
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.