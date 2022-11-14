Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEHL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

