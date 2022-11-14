Analyzing Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Univest Financial pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.76 $91.80 million $2.43 11.37 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 4.46 $51.17 million $2.66 14.27

This table compares Univest Financial and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 23.61% 9.35% 1.03% First Community Bankshares 30.49% 10.26% 1.34%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

