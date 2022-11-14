Analysts Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$43.00

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$28.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.12. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.50 million and a P/E ratio of 62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, with a total value of C$90,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

