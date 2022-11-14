Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Corteva (CTVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

11/7/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $73.00.

9/22/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corteva Trading Up 3.8 %

CTVA stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Corteva Inc alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Corteva

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.