Analog Century Management LP Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analog Century Management LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 9.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $514.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

