Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of ASYS opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

