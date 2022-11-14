Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider William J. Doherty Sells 127,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

APH opened at $79.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

