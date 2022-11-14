Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $288.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average of $245.92. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

