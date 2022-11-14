AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Raised by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $153.01 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

