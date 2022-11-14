AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE comprises 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $147,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 32.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,410. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.31 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

