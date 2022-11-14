Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,991. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

