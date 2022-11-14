Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 733,346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

